Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,147,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

