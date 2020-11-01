Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.83. 2,251,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,980. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

