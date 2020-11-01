Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 329,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 50,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 220,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,372. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

