Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG traded down $41.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,201.48. 491,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,279.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,118.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

