Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

