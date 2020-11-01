Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,395. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.30. 1,855,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

