Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in The Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. 1,796,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

