Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BLDR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

