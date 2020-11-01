Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,027,000 after buying an additional 1,108,875 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 157,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Helios Technologies by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 293,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,406. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

