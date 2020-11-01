Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.71. 2,630,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.