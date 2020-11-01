Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 714.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. 15,538,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,649,873. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.