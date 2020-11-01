Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of BSJM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 204,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

