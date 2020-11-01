Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $11,263,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,800. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 518,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,517. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.