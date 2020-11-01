Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,594. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

