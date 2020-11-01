Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,689 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.54. 278,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

