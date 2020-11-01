Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.35. 604,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,506. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

