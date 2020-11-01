Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 123.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

