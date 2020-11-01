Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,315. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

