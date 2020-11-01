Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,315. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit