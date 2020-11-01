Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

