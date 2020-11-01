Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $19.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $667.08. 996,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,757. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

