ValuEngine Downgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

