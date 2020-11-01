ValuEngine Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.