Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $178.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.55.

VAR stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

