Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $631.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

