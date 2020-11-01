Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veoneer by 86.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 235.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

