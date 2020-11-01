Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.79. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 17.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 461,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,173. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 202.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.