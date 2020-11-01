Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average of $270.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $194.20 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

