VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and $1.35 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.15 or 0.03847843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00211690 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.