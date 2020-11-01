ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 557,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ViewRay by 46.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 915,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 291,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

