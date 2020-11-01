Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

