Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “
Shares of VIST opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Visterra has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.
About Visterra
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
