Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of VIST opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Visterra has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visterra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visterra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Visterra in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visterra in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

