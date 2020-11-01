Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.