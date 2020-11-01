Warburg Research Reiterates €2.90 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12-month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €2.92 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.47.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

