Watson Rebecca Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Watson Rebecca grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

