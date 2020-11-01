WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

