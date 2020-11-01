WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

