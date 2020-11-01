Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 415,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 56.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $529,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,667 shares of company stock valued at $947,726.

HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 267,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

