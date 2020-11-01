Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 350.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NYSE WSR opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $252.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

