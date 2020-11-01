Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Wix.com by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $16.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.32. 747,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,432. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

