Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 19.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,157. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,613,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,549.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

