Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

