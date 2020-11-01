Xponance Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pegasystems by 54.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $352,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,079. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

