Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,714 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 5,725,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,578. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

