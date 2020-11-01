Xponance Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 524,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,481. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

