Xponance Inc. Acquires 593 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

AYI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 613,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,098. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

