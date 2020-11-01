Xponance Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

IDA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 392,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,233. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

