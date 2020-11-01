Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,498,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.65. 2,024,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

