Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

GMED traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 937,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

