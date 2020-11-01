Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

SBNY traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 971,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

