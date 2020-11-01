Xponance Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.